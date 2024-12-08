Stifel Financial Corp Sells 12,101 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,101 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.61% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $36,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

CGGR stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $38.76. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.06.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.