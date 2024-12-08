SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $273,000 Position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Pathward Financial by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 149,143 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 75,792 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Pathward Financial by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 131,458 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 48,917 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 80,376 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 36,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Pathward Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 30,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,054.40. This trade represents a 9.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Greg Sigrist sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $181,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,306.40. This trade represents a 18.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,350 shares of company stock worth $517,010. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CASH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Pathward Financial from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Pathward Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $84.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $167.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.20 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 21.86%. Pathward Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.02%.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

