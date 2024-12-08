Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on January 2nd

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.
Smith & Wesson Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 66.3% per year over the last three years. Smith & Wesson Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 41.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance
Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $487.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.96. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 3.54.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on SWBI. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SWBI
Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Smith & Wesson Brands
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- What’s Behind These 3 Recent Analyst Stock Upgrades?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.