Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on January 2nd

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Smith & Wesson Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 66.3% per year over the last three years. Smith & Wesson Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 41.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $487.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.96. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.53 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SWBI. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

