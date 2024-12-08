Stephen A. Riddick Sells 2,288 Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) Director Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $65,436.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,092.80. The trade was a 10.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance

BWMN opened at $28.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.80 million, a PE ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.15. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $42.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 115.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

