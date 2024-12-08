Stifel Financial Corp Has $34.19 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,267,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,335 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $34,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 331,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,535,000 after purchasing an additional 36,059 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,880,000. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 48,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 61.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 433,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,139,000 after buying an additional 165,418 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $26.45 on Friday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $27.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average of $26.11.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

