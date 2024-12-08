Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Takes $7.82 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,861 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,824,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 709.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Expedia Group from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. TD Cowen cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.67.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $190.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.84. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.25 and a 1-year high of $192.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $1,273,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,922.13. The trade was a 38.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $351,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,345,000. This represents a 2.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,710. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

