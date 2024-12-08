XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 7,174 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.07.

BABA stock opened at $85.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.05. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $117.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $13.19. The firm had revenue of $236.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.45 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

