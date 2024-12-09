162,916 Shares in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 162,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,616,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HASI. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,020,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,012,000 after buying an additional 257,233 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,622,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,161,000 after acquiring an additional 267,304 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,343,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 12.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,153,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,751,000 after purchasing an additional 125,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

HASI stock opened at $31.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 13.55 and a quick ratio of 13.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average is $32.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.93. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $36.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 93.26%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.71 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,469.61. This represents a 6.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HASI shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.58.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

