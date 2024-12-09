Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.71.

Several analysts have weighed in on CGX shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cineplex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

TSE:CGX opened at C$12.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.59. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$7.10 and a twelve month high of C$12.68. The stock has a market cap of C$804.28 million, a P/E ratio of -11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30,533.69.

In other Cineplex news, Director Ellis Jacob sold 29,874 shares of Cineplex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.02, for a total value of C$299,337.48. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

