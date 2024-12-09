Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,238 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Amedisys in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Price Performance

AMED opened at $86.03 on Monday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.06 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.30. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $587.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

