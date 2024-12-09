Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,926 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,421,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $702,671,000 after acquiring an additional 292,372 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,378,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,540,000 after purchasing an additional 79,774 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,470,000 after buying an additional 141,062 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,081,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $171,830,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $136,693,000 after buying an additional 185,635 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total transaction of $60,126.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,027.80. This trade represents a 6.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 17,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total transaction of $3,023,680.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,779,302.12. This represents a 13.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,063 shares of company stock worth $4,603,201. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $171.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $175.39.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

