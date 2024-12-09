Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Buys 32 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.4% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.44, for a total value of $144,631.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,498.20. This represents a 27.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price (down previously from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 4th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.63.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $435.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.42. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $398.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.85.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $975.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.32 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

