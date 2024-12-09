Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 61.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,052 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cellebrite DI by 9.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 7,542 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $835,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in Cellebrite DI by 104.9% during the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,535,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,352,000 after acquiring an additional 786,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cellebrite DI from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

CLBT stock opened at $21.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.51. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $21.72.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.06 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 122.59% and a negative net margin of 82.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

