Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BFAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total transaction of $573,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,230.47. The trade was a 16.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total transaction of $109,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,563.50. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,181,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,761,000 after purchasing an additional 423,456 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $28,995,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 64.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,792,000 after buying an additional 222,823 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 174.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 344,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,260,000 after buying an additional 218,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at $13,639,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 3.5 %

BFAM opened at $115.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $87.82 and a 52 week high of $141.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

