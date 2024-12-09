Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Lessened by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.6 %

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $130.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.07. The company has a market cap of $74.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $134.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.17.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

