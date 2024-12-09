Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) is Luxor Capital Group LP’s 6th Largest Position

Luxor Capital Group LP cut its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 702,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,268 shares during the period. Triumph Financial comprises about 3.5% of Luxor Capital Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Luxor Capital Group LP owned about 3.01% of Triumph Financial worth $55,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 258.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,052,000 after buying an additional 1,896,348 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Triumph Financial by 7.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,142,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,425,000 after acquiring an additional 79,777 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Triumph Financial by 108.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 77,546 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Triumph Financial by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 570,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,654,000 after acquiring an additional 63,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 44,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFIN opened at $104.22 on Monday. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $110.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.02.

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.29 million. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 4.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFIN. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Triumph Financial from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.60.

In other news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,435,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,049.88. This represents a 8.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

