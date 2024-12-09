First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.83.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on First Advantage in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research lowered First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.
NYSE FA opened at $19.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 660.67 and a beta of 1.17. First Advantage has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average is $17.92.
First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $199.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Advantage will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About First Advantage
First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
