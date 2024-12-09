Geller Advisors LLC Sells 242 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Geller Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 155.9% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 104,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 63,463 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,640,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,299,000 after purchasing an additional 140,643 shares during the period. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 775,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,122,000 after purchasing an additional 64,041 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 28,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,081,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $81.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $144.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $83.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.08 and its 200 day moving average is $70.10.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 12,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $1,034,024.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,796,497.64. The trade was a 17.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at $35,543,202.45. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,968 shares of company stock valued at $9,419,271 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.