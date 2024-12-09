Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 736.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,391 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 258.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 874,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,044,000 after acquiring an additional 630,627 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 286.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,707,000 after acquiring an additional 531,075 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 18.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,867,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 50,490.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 399,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,066,000 after purchasing an additional 398,872 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Twilio from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.87.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $271,393.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,563 shares in the company, valued at $9,919,646.26. This trade represents a 2.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $435,766.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,566,821.07. This represents a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,575 shares of company stock worth $3,863,961 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of TWLO opened at $113.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.38.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

