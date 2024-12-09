Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Increases Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,969,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,999,000 after purchasing an additional 548,728 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,260,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,730,000 after buying an additional 11,338 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,005,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,207,000 after buying an additional 348,936 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 690,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,537,000 after buying an additional 73,246 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 646,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,362 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $130.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.86 and a 200 day moving average of $124.72. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $104.95 and a 1-year high of $133.82.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.