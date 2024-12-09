Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys 23,881 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,881 shares during the quarter. Moderna makes up 0.4% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Moderna by 230.4% in the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 365.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $60,676.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,690.43. This trade represents a 6.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,440.60. This represents a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,850 shares of company stock worth $134,560 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

Moderna stock opened at $44.44 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.80 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average is $87.33.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.92. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 43.77%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on Moderna from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

