Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the quarter. STAG Industrial makes up 1.3% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 54.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 29,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 26,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $35.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 1.08. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.09 and a 52 week high of $41.63.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 149.49%.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

