Executive Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,010,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,532,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.96% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,875,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,358,000 after acquiring an additional 187,961 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,270,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,705,000 after purchasing an additional 57,650 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,207,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,919,000 after buying an additional 63,291 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,775,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,762,000 after buying an additional 22,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,763,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,356,000 after buying an additional 13,965 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $35.08 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.26 and a 1 year high of $36.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.71.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.