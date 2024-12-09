Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 83.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,459 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,442,000 after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Enstar Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 412,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,941,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Enstar Group stock opened at $325.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $262.54 and a twelve month high of $348.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $323.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Enstar Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Enstar Group

Enstar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.