Headinvest LLC Invests $229,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,331,000 after purchasing an additional 78,305 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,644,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 356.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $365.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.31. The stock has a market cap of $90.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.97, a PEG ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $398.33.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 144,498 shares of company stock valued at $45,116,385 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.80.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

