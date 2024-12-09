Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Purchases 66 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,549,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,521,000 after buying an additional 77,800 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,423,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,068,000 after purchasing an additional 25,524 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,053,000 after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 877,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,133,000 after purchasing an additional 19,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28,721.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 774,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 771,455 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $313.01 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $229.84 and a twelve month high of $317.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.05. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.