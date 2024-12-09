Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $339,000 Position in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,060 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Grupo Supervielle were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mak Capital One LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 37.6% in the second quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 2,054,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after purchasing an additional 561,720 shares during the period. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the second quarter worth approximately $2,178,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 563.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 171,173 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the third quarter worth approximately $995,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $749,000.

Grupo Supervielle Stock Performance

SUPV opened at $12.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.74. Grupo Supervielle S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

