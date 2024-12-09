Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $288,000 Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $44.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.06. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $34.65 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

