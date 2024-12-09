Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 14,946 Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,946 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 184,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 708.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 185,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 162,509 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Sun Life Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 1,504,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,877,000 after purchasing an additional 960,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWS opened at $22.99 on Monday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $517.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.77.

About iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

