Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Shares Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NATR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,860,000 after acquiring an additional 34,996 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 696,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 131,174 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 695,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 146,879 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 659,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 1.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,436,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nature’s Sunshine Products news, major shareholder Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $40,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,347 shares in the company, valued at $928,556.33. This represents a 4.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,499 shares of company stock valued at $99,802. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Trading Down 1.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NATR stock opened at $16.02 on Monday. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $295.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Nature’s Sunshine Products in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Nature’s Sunshine Products in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Our Latest Report on NATR

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

(Free Report)

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.