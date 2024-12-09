iSAM Funds UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 21.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 218,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 38,334 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 24.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 32,411 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 307,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 103,092 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.
Murphy Oil Stock Performance
Shares of MUR stock opened at $29.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $49.14.
Murphy Oil Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 38.71%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.92.
Murphy Oil Company Profile
Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.
