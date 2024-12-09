Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 181,864 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,130,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 181,864 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Douglas Emmett worth $195,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 623.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 135,428 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 431,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 144,995 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,573,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 84,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Douglas Emmett from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.43.

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:DEI opened at $19.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average is $16.12.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $250.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Douglas Emmett

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.