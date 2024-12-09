Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stake in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report) by 52.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,612 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Karat Packaging were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRT. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Karat Packaging by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

Karat Packaging Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ KRT opened at $31.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $31.69. The company has a market capitalization of $624.82 million, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.63.

Karat Packaging Increases Dividend

Karat Packaging Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. This is an increase from Karat Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Karat Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

(Free Report)

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.