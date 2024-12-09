9,953 Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,604,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,118,000 after buying an additional 267,811 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,042,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,958,000 after acquiring an additional 353,138 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,824,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,818,000 after purchasing an additional 825,448 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4,145.0% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,544,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,937,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,287,000 after purchasing an additional 62,805 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $46.12 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

