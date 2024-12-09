Jane Street Group LLC Sells 8,430 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,430 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $31,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

COKE opened at $1,290.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,257.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,195.31. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $789.81 and a 52-week high of $1,376.84.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $18.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.