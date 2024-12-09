Jane Street Group LLC Sells 8,430 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,430 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $31,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
COKE opened at $1,290.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,257.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,195.31. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $789.81 and a 52-week high of $1,376.84.
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
