Quarry LP Sells 321 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Quarry LP trimmed its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 73.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 59.1% during the third quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 39,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,700,000 after buying an additional 14,526 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $506,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,116,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,600,733,000 after acquiring an additional 272,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.16, for a total value of $1,703,818.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,839.40. This represents a 30.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,864 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.04, for a total transaction of $3,434,178.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,263,244.80. This represents a 27.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,077 shares of company stock worth $12,303,829. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $842.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $704.88.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $696.16 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $431.98 and a 52-week high of $712.42. The company has a market capitalization of $89.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $663.46 and a 200-day moving average of $591.30.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

