Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 225,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $7,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 54.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 13.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in United States Steel by 18.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in United States Steel by 4.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on X shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Glj Research raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.57 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

United States Steel Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $38.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.00. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. United States Steel had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

