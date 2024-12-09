Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $1.58 Million Holdings in FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,111,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,757 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in FuboTV were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in FuboTV by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 46,670 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FuboTV by 8.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,588,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 200,154 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FuboTV during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FuboTV by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in FuboTV in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

Get FuboTV alerts:

FuboTV Trading Down 4.5 %

FUBO stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. FuboTV Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $567.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FUBO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of FuboTV in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FuboTV in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered FuboTV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on FUBO

Insider Buying and Selling at FuboTV

In other news, CFO John Janedis sold 74,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $109,259.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,846.02. The trade was a 49.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 47,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $69,792.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,471,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,847.75. This represents a 3.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

FuboTV Profile

(Free Report)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.