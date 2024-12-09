Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lowered its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,003 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $32.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.76%.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,443,879 shares in the company, valued at $7,001,592,649.35. This represents a 24.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

