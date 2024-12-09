Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 428.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,820,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,997 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,801,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,370,000 after purchasing an additional 149,017 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,973,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,875,000 after purchasing an additional 612,765 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,347,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,543,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,568,000 after buying an additional 24,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

VNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.58.

NYSE:VNO opened at $44.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $46.63.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.61). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $443.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. This is an increase from Vornado Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -103.45%.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

