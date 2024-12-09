Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 2,621 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 203,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth about $473,000. Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 50,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,572,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $98.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.65 and its 200 day moving average is $92.33. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

