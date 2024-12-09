Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Shares Purchased by Guardian Wealth Management Inc.

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Nelnet makes up approximately 3.7% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nelnet by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Nelnet by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 102,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 33.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 64,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Nelnet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Fund Management LLC now owns 57,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Nelnet Stock Performance

NYSE NNI opened at $108.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.72 and a 200 day moving average of $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 31.47, a quick ratio of 31.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Nelnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $127.32.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NNI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Nelnet from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nelnet

Insider Activity at Nelnet

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $272,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,557.06. The trade was a 21.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 50.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nelnet Profile

(Free Report)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.