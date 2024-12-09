PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Director Buys $80,700.00 in Stock

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) Director Leslie C.G. Campbell acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $376,600. This represents a 27.27 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PetMed Express Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $5.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. The company has a market cap of $118.81 million, a P/E ratio of -95.83 and a beta of 0.71. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $7.90.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $59.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.02 million. PetMed Express had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in PetMed Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and household pet supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

