Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 10,226 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,226 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $7,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 745.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 29,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 26,091 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $143,909,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 50.6% during the third quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 27,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 9,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $56.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.78. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.29.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

