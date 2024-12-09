Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Holdings in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 165,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,922,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.10% of Qifu Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the second quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Qifu Technology by 598.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 67.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qifu Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ QFIN opened at $36.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.92. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $38.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on Qifu Technology from $31.44 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

About Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

