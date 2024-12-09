Point72 DIFC Ltd Invests $146,000 in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $626,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 670,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after buying an additional 56,490 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 161,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 96,312 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter worth $1,712,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter valued at about $2,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

NYSE EQC opened at $20.39 on Monday. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.28 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

