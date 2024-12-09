Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 4,701 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 57.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,701 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Alamo Group in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 174.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamo Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $196.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.43 and a 200 day moving average of $181.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.10. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.74 and a fifty-two week high of $231.40.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.47%.

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.88, for a total transaction of $54,062.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,031.32. This trade represents a 3.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Alamo Group from $209.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alamo Group from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

