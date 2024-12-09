Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 38,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $62.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.91. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The company has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

