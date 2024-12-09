Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,869 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,118,781 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 150,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Upland Software by 3.7% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 273,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Upland Software during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Upland Software in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Upland Software by 74.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 12,898 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software Stock Performance

UPLD stock opened at $4.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

