PYA Waltman Capital LLC Grows Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Vail Resorts accounts for 1.7% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 507.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1,063.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 177,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after purchasing an additional 161,820 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 606.6% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 341,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,487,000 after purchasing an additional 293,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,577,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.90.

NYSE:MTN opened at $190.70 on Monday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.00 and a 52 week high of $236.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by ($0.39). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $265.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 147.26%.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 165 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $28,559.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,547.83. This trade represents a 8.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total transaction of $1,635,910.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,284,216.78. This trade represents a 3.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

